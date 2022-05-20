Thane: Second snake found at Naupada police station in ten days

In just ten days' time, another venomous snake was seen at Naupada police station on Friday, May 20 at around 12:10 am. The snake was rescued by animal rescuer Dnyaneshwar Shirsath.

The venomous Russell Viper was 4.5 feet long and was found at the window of Room No.3 in the bushes behind the Naupada police station. Constable Sunil Pawar first saw a snake catching rat in his mouth.

Shirsath after rescuing the snake said, " The sign of identity of Russel Viper is that it has rudraksha shaped spots on his body like a chain. When this snake gets angry it curls up and makes a croaking noise like a cooker's whistle. The venom of this snake is highly toxic."

Animal rescuer Dnyaneshwar Shirsath has already saved lives of many poisonous and non-venomous snakes, animals and birds.

As this is the second incident in 10 days, there is an atmosphere of fear in the police station at present.

Animal rescuer Shirsath is currently doing social work through Jivoham Charity Trust and his work is appreciated by everyone in Thane district.

ALSO READ Quality Construction: Maharashtra Housing dept directs MHADA to empanel experts every 2 years

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 09:55 AM IST