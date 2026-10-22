Thane School Infrastructure Crisis Deepens As Hundreds Of Zilla Parishad Buildings Fall Into Disrepair, ₹200 Crore Repair Plan Proposed |

Thane: Leaking classroom roofs, severe wall cracks, and crumbling structures have placed the safety and future of thousands of students across Thane district in jeopardy. In remote tribal areas and hamlets where schools serve as the primary gateway to education, the dilapidated condition of school infrastructure has raised urgent questions regarding student safety.

Widespread Infrastructure Deficits

Data from the Thane Zilla Parishad reveals a critical infrastructure shortfall across five key talukas. Out of 2,839 school buildings across 1,325 schools, a total of 264 buildings have been classified as dangerous or hazardous. Additionally, 725 buildings require major repairs, while 521 buildings need minor repairs.

The breakdown across key talukas includes:

Murbad: 113 buildings are classified as dangerous, and 246 require major repairs.

Shahapur: 20 buildings are dangerous, 180 require major repairs, and 285 require minor repairs—totaling 485 school structures needing immediate attention.

Bhivandi: 53 buildings are in a dangerous condition.

Kalyan: 72 buildings are classified as dangerous.

Ambernath: 6 buildings fall under the dangerous category.

Adverse Impact on Learning and Enrollment

During the monsoon, water seepage from roofs and severe structural cracks force students to study under constant worry. In several locations, boundary walls are missing and toilets are completely unusable.

The lack of alternative space in rural areas compounds the problem, making it difficult to conduct regular classes. Officials note that this poor state of infrastructure is contributing to declining student enrollment in Zilla Parishad schools, as eroding safety standards weaken parental trust in public institutions.

₹200 Crore Action Plan Drafted

To address the situation, the Thane Zilla Parishad Education Department has drafted an estimated ₹200 crore plan. The proposal includes:

* Reconstruction of hazardous school buildings.

* Construction of new classrooms.

* Major structural repairs, building boundary walls, and restoring toilet facilities.

Funding will be allocated through the District Annual Plan. Officials confirmed that work on new classrooms is already underway this year, with an estimated expenditure of around ₹13 crore.