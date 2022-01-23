e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 3,33,533 new COVID cases, 525 deaths, and 2,59,168 recoveries in the last 24 hours
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 10:34 PM IST

Thane school gets bomb threat email, probe on

Incidentally, schools are set to reopen on Monday after being shut down last month due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.
PTI
Thane school gets bomb threat email, probe on | File photo

Thane school gets bomb threat email, probe on | File photo

Advertisement

Police have registered an offence and begun a probe after a school in Thane in Maharashtra received an email claiming bomb blasts would take place in public places like colleges and railway stations, an official said on Sunday.

The case has been registered under IPC and Information Act provisions, he added.

Incidentally, schools are set to reopen on Monday after being shut down last month due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 10:34 PM IST
Advertisement