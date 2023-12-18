Thane Run-Over Case: Main Accused & Senior Bureaucrat's Son Ashwajit Gaikwad Along With 2 Aides Get Bail

Main accused Ashwajit Gaikwad and victim Priya Singh | Dharmesh Thakkar/ANI

Mumbai: Ashwajit Gaikwad, Maharashtra senior bureaucrat's son and main accused in the case of mowing down his girlfriend, Priya Singh in Maharashtra's Thane, was granted bail on Monday. Earlier in the day, all the three accused were produced in court, a day after their arrest.

All the three accused in the case were granted bail at a surety of Rs 15,000 each, according to reports.

All the three accused including the main accused and senior bureaucrat's son Ashwajit Gaikwad were arrested on Sunday (December 17), hours after a SIT team was formed to probe the case and nab the accused.

It is alleged by the victim, Priya Singh, that main accused Ashwajit Gaikwad was in a relationship with her and that he tried to mow her down using his SUV after a confrontation between the two.

Gaikwad is already married, however, his girlfriend and victim Priya Singh claimed that she wasn't aware about it and that a confrontation broke out between the two when she saw him with his wife. It was after the fight that the accused tried to run-over her using his SUV.

(This is breaking news. More details awaited)