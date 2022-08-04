Mumbai: Ruckus in MBMC meet over Rs 18 crore corruption charges

Former MBMC officer booked in Rs 1.26 crore disproportionate assets case | Pixabay

Members from the Congress party made serious allegations related to massive corruption in various schemes by the BJP-led women and child welfare committee (WCWC), leading to chaos during the general body meeting of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) on Wednesday.

This was most likely the last monthly meeting as the five year tenure of the civic body comes to an end later this month. The chaos began soon after the meeting commenced when Congress activists sporting black robes, led by Deep Kakde, started waving banners from the audience gallery alleging massive corruption by the WCWC.

Mayor Jyotsna Hasnale summoned security personnel and directed them to confiscate the banners and drive out the agitators. This sparked further tensions as Congress corporators gathered in the well of the house seeking an explanation from the BJP for trying to suppress the peaceful agitation.

As the commotion continued, Hasnale adjourned the meeting for ten minutes. “This is nothing but a stunt to defame us. In fact, those who are leading the so-called agitation have demanded bribes from contractors and when their demands were not fulfilled they are taking revengein this way.” said the mayor while speaking to media persons.

Meanwhile, Kakde stated that for the past four months, they have been seeking a reply from the ruling governance and the administration in connection to the Rs 18 crore scam involving bogus beneficiaries and inflated purchase rates in various welfare schemes. “When nobody cares to reply, we are left with no other option but to agitate to draw their attention in a peaceful manner,” said Kakde.

After the meeting resumed, leader of house Prashant Dalvi (BJP) sought action against the agitators to which the Mayor directed officials to register an offence at the police station for their unruly behaviour. From inflated purchase rates of sewing machines and domestic flour mills to bogus beneficiaries and manipulated below poverty list (BPL), cases of financial irregularities have been regularly tumbling out from the closets of the WCWC for the past five years.