Thane: RTO Inspector And Associate Held For Demanding ₹300 Bribe At Talasari Check Post

The Thane Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested an RTO inspector and his associate in the wee hours on Monday, September 4 for demanding a bribe of ₹300 from the driver at the RTO check post to pass the check post.

Sandeep Ghuge, police inspector of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Nashik raided the Talasari border check post at around 4:58 am on Monday. He caught an RTO inspector and his private colleague red-handed while taking money from vehicles going from Maharashtra to Gujarat. However, other motor vehicle inspectors and staff have managed to escape from the checkpost, and the search is on for the absconding officers and staff.

Pramod Jadhav, deputy superintendent of police, ACB, Thane said, "On Monday, September 4 in the wee hours an RTO inspector and private individual have been arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹300 from a driver for allowing his vehicle to cross the Talasari RTO checkpost on Express Highway no 48. The arrested accused has been identified as Niloba Jyotibha Tandale (48) vehicle inspector RTO Thane, and Sunil Bhoir (62) under the Prevention of Corruption Act."

According to the source the accused Sunil Bhoir has been involved in such activities for the last 20 years, but he has been caught by the ACB, Thane for the first time.

