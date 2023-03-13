Thane: RTI activist alleges scam worth crores in TMC waste management project at Wagle Estate

Thane: A shocking fact has come to light through an RTI activist who revealed that there is large-scale corruption in the solid waste management project at Wagle Estate, the area represented by the Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde.

Swapnil Mahindrakar, RTI activist from Thane alleged that, "The officials and contractors of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) are working with hand in gloves to deplete the coffers of the TMC. The work of the transfer station estimated at a fund of Rs 116 crore set up for the disposal of waste is in a partial state and for the last five years crores of rupees are being spent on it. The transfer station work was expected to be completed in 18 months since 2017. But that did not happen and even after 5 years, the municipal solid waste department officials have not taken any action against the contractor."

Lot of work still pending at Wagle Estate

Considering the increasing population in Thane city, when it is necessary to take measures regarding solid waste, corruption is being given more priority. Even after five years, it is seen that many works in the solid waste transfer center at Wagle Estate are still pending. Even though a protective wall was required to be built around the entire area of the transfer center, it was not done. Due to the absence of a wall, waste is flowing into the main drain on the side of the project and there is a high possibility that the drain will overflow during the rainy season.

"The TMC contractor does not spray disinfectant and deodorizer from time to time at the site of this solid waste transfer project. As a result, the stench of garbage spreads and the residents of the surrounding settlements as well as the pedestrians are suffering a lot. Also, although it is necessary to construct a weight room and a control room with internet facility using the latest technology at this place, this work is still incomplete. The compressor at the project site has also been badly damaged.

Lack of facilities adding to woes

CCTV system is also inadequate in this solid waste transfer project from security point of view. Also, there is lack of facilities like toilets, changing rooms for the employees working in the project. What's more, there is also no state-of-the-art control room office for the operation of the project. This facility also does not exist at the project site even when buffer zones are required to prevent air pollution" said Mahindrakar.

Even after several attempts the TMC officials were unavailable for the comments.