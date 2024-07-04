Thane: RTE Activists And Parents End Hunger Strike Following Assurance From Former DG Sanjay Pandey

Sanjay Pandey | File Photo

Mumbai: RTE activists and seventy parents of the students across the Thane's schools on Tuesday were on a hunger strike in front of the Thane collector's office. They were protesting because schools in Thane were not providing school uniforms and books to the students.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday former DG Sanjay Pandey met them and assured them that action would be taken against schools that violated the norms under the RTE Act 2009. The strike was later called off.

Amol Dhanraj Kendre, an RTE activist, said, "The parents approached us about the private schools imposing charges for uniforms and books. Subsequently, he, along with seventy to eighty parents of students, decided to go on a hunger strike in front of the collector's office in Thane. On Tuesday, they started a hunger strike in front of the collector's office to protest the school's uniform and book issues."

According to RTE activist, the dress code and books from grade 1 to grade 8 should be provided free of cost to the students as per RTE act. However, private schools are not following the norm and are infringing the laws.

Former DG Sanjay Pandey reached Thane and met with parents and RTE activists. He assured them he will meet with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Education Minister regarding their concerns. Action should be taken if those schools do not provide basic educational facilities.

The future of the students will be in darkness if they do not get books as per the law. He informed them that he, along with them, will meet the state minister. The hunger strike was called off after his assurance. Pandey further said that RTE Act should be given priority or fundamental rights in the constitution of Indian.