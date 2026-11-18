Thane River Pollution: MP Shrikant Shinde Orders Drone Surveys Of Ulhas & Waldhuni Rivers To Identify Industrial Waste & Sewage Discharge Sources | File photo

Thane: In a decisive move to curb escalating environmental degradation, Member of Parliament Dr. Shrikant Eknath Shinde has directed authorities to conduct comprehensive drone surveys along the Ulhas and Waldhuni rivers to pinpoint exact pollution sources and take immediate action.

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The directives were issued during a high-level review meeting held on Tuesday at the Thane District Collectorate, organized under the aegis of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB). Key officials in attendance included Thane Collector Dr. Shrikrishna Panchal and MPCB Chairman Siddhesh Kadam.

Rising Concerns Over Industrial Waste and Mass Fish Mortality

While the Waldhuni River is heavily polluted, the Ulhas River serves as a vital drinking water source for several cities across the Thane district. However, both water bodies have been severely impacted by untreated sewage, industrial effluent discharge, and illegal encroachments.

The review meeting took grave note of recent incidents, including the deliberate dumping of soil and debris into the Ulhas River—which muddied the water—and a massive fish kill reported near Jambhul, close to Ambernath.

To counter this, Dr. Shinde emphasized implementing permanent solutions to address pollution stemming from the Ambernath industrial cluster and other urban areas. Authorities have been instructed to execute detailed drone mapping of the river courses and surrounding areas to track down illegal discharge points. Furthermore, officials are exploring the feasibility of installing Interceptor Drains parallel to the rivers to systematically collect wastewater and channel it directly to Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs).

Expansion of Sewage Treatment and Riverfront Beautification

Reviewing existing infrastructure, Dr. Shinde stressed that current STPs must operate at full capacity. Municipal commissioners along the river corridors have been instructed to conduct thorough reviews of existing sewage management systems. Reports will evaluate current processing capacities, future population projections, available land, and funding requirements to determine the need for new STPs.

Moving beyond pollution control, the blueprint includes sustainable, eco-friendly development along the riverbanks. Dr. Shinde recommended designing a comprehensive riverfront beautification plan featuring green belts, large-scale tree plantations, pedestrian pathways, and recreational public spaces for citizens.