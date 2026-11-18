Navi Mumbai: NMMC Launches Special Mosquito-Control And Chemical Fogging Drive Across All UPHC Areas Till November 21 | X / @NMMConline

Navi Mumbai: In a bid to curb mosquito breeding and control their population, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is conducting a special chemical fogging drive across its jurisdiction from November 16 to 21. The week-long campaign will cover all Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) areas in a phased manner, with each centre's entire jurisdiction covered in a single day.

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The civic body's health department has divided the drive into six groups, comprising four to five UPHCs each, to ensure systematic coverage. The schedule began on November 16 with fogging in CBD, Vashigaon, Indiranagar and Rabada areas.

On November 17, the drive will cover Sector 48, Kukshet, Sanpada, Khairane and Digha, followed by Karave, Nerul-2, Turbhe, Mahape and Airoli on November 18. On November 19, fogging will be undertaken in Shiravane, Juhugaon, Katkaripada and Chinchpada. The November 20 schedule includes Nerul-1, Pawane, Ghansoli and Ilthanpada, while Nosil Naka will be covered on November 21.

"We are carrying out this special drive to strengthen the ongoing mosquito-control measures and ensure comprehensive coverage of the civic jurisdiction. Chemical fogging will be undertaken across the entire jurisdiction of the designated Urban Primary Health Centres on their respective scheduled days. Citizens are requested to cooperate with the health department teams," an NMMC health department official said.

The civic body said regular anti-mosquito measures, including larvicide spraying and chemical fogging, are already being carried out as per a weekly schedule. The special campaign is intended to intensify these efforts.

Mayor Sujata Suraj Patil and Municipal Commissioner Dr Kailas Shinde have appealed to residents to cooperate with the civic teams. Citizens with complaints regarding the fogging drive can approach their nearest Urban Primary Health Centre.