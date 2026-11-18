Thane: Mumbra Police Bust Inter-State 'Digital Arrest' Racket, Arrest 2 Accused For Extorting ₹3.55 Lakh From 71-Year-Old Man | AI Generated Representational Image

Thane: The Mumbra Police have successfully busted a major "digital arrest" cyber extortion racket, arresting two suspects and recovering the entire defrauded amount of ₹3,55,000 for the victim.

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The Scam and Extortion

According to the police report, the 71-year-old retired complainant, Rajendraprasad Yudhishthir Nayak, a resident of Diva East, Thane district, fell prey to an elaborate digital fraud between September 16 and September 25, 2026.

The fraudsters contacted him via WhatsApp from unknown numbers, falsely claiming that his HSBC bank account was linked to money laundering and terrorism activities involving a massive ₹96 crore scam. To intensify the fear, the criminals transferred ₹2.5 crore into his account to implicate him further, threatening that Enforcement Directorate (ED), CBI, and Mumbai High Court notices had been issued against him, and that police officials would kill him and his family if he failed to cooperate.

For days, the scammers kept the elderly victim confined to a room via continuous video calls, posing as Crime Branch and ED officials. Under severe coercion and intimidation, they forced him to transfer ₹3,55,000 to an IndusInd Bank account.

Investigation and Technical Analysis

Recognizing the gravity of the crime, Mumbra Police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023. Under the guidance of senior police officials, including Addl. Commissioner of Police (West Regional Division) Shri Ashok Dudhe, DCP Shri Balasaheb Patil, ACP Shri Sanket Devlekar, Senior Police Inspector Shri Ganesh Jawadwad, and Police Inspector Shri Prakash Warke, a special investigating team was formed.

The investigation was spearheaded by Police Sub-Inspector Amol Suryavanshi. Technical analysis revealed that the SIM cards used in the crime were procured from Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu.

Inter-State Operation and Arrests

With special permissions granted by senior police authorities, police teams traveled across states to track down the culprits. Following technical analysis, the police apprehended the first accused, Husenapira Shaikh (33), a resident of Dharmapuri, Tamil Nadu (originally from Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh), on November 3, 2026.

Further investigation led to the arrest of a second accused, Sameer Iqbal Daburiwala (21), a resident of Vadodara, Gujarat, on November 7, 2026.

The police promptly placed a freeze on the recipient bank accounts during the initial stages of the probe, enabling the successful recovery of the entire defrauded amount of ₹3,55,000, which has been restored to the victim by court order.

The successful operation was lauded by top officials, and further investigation by PSI Amol Suryavanshi and the team is underway to track down remaining accomplices.