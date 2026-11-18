Mumbai: Dangerous Bike Stunts On Western Express Highway Prompt Police Crackdown, 12 Motorcycles Seized | Watch | X

Mumbai: Acting on a viral video, Andheri police have seized at least 12 motorcycles and registered a rash and negligent driving case after bikers were allegedly seen performing high-speed stunts on the Western Express Highway.

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The footage, shared on X and Instagram by @javedmaldar01, prompted the action, with DCP (West Zone-3) Datta Nalawade confirming that police moved after spotting the video on social media. An officer said the FIR names everyone visible in the clip.

The stunts were reportedly performed two days earlier by a large group of bikers near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue and outside Mumbai Airport in Andheri East. Several riders allegedly rode without helmets, and some motorcycles had no number plates or carried modified, excessively noisy silencers. Police said the stunts put other road users at risk and raised serious road-safety concerns. Details from the video helped trace the motorcycles involved.

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Separately, on March 17, Vakola police booked 12 motorcyclists for allegedly performing stunts, driving rashly and attempting to run over police personnel at Agripada Bridge in Santacruz East. Among those detained was Salman Shaikh, 20, a Meghwadi resident, who allegedly tried to run over a constable before abandoning his motorcycle and fleeing on a friend's bike.

The incident unfolded around 7 am after the police control room received information about motorcyclists speeding northbound on the Western Express Highway. Constable Satish Todankar and other Vakola personnel set up a nakabandi at the bridge ascent. Police said 50 to 60 motorcyclists approached at high speed towards Vile Parle; some accelerated on seeing police, while others tried to escape through alternative routes.