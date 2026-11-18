India Bike Week 2026 – The Great Migration Of Motorcycle Riders To The Cool Hills Of Panchgani | File photo

Mumbai: India Bike Week (IBW) is gearing up for an action-packed 2026 edition, bringing the country's motorcycling community together for two days of riding, racing, music, food and celebration in the hills of Panchgani on December 4 and 5, 2026.

With a venue that's 50% bigger and a festival experience that extends beyond its grounds into the town itself with IBW’s Town Takeover, IBW 2026 is set to deliver more than ever before. From international and homegrown music acts to adrenaline-fuelled racing, exclusive motorcycle experiences and a vibrant after-hours scene, this year's festival has something for every kind of motorcycle enthusiast.

Martin Da Costa, CEO & Founder, Seventy EMG, said, "India Bike Week has always been about much more than motorcycles. It's about the people, the journeys, the friendships and the shared passion that bring this incredible community together. For 2026, we're taking that experience up a notch with the entire town of Panchgani collaborating with IBW to create this spectacular edition. With a bigger venue, and Panchgani town becoming an integral part of the celebration, we're creating an edition that offers something for everyone - from camping, after-parties and Ride Outs. Panchgani town has literally opened all its doors to motorcyclists like never before, so IBW 2026 will extend well beyond festival gates and the entire weekend. Whether you're riding in with your motorcycle club, discovering IBW for the first time or coming back to reconnect with old friends, we want you to experience the spirit of motorcycling in its fullest form."

Here are 13 reasons why you should make the ride to Panchgani this December:

1. FOUR TRACKS and ₹12 LAKH UP FOR GRABS

For those who like their motorcycling with a competitive edge, IBW 2026 promises an action-packed line-up of racing, riding experiences and dirt-slinging excitement. Our brand partners are offering an exciting mix of racing and saddle-time experiences, including:

· IBW Experience Zone featuring Mini Moto and stunts

· IBW Hill Climb powered by Reise

· Flat Track racing by Harley-Davidson, both affiliated with FMSCI

· IBW Dirt Dash by Reise

In addition, across four tracks and two experiential trails, visitors can witness riders push their skills and machines to the limit, with ₹12 lakh in prize money up for grabs. From competitive racing to adventure trails and kids' riding experiences, IBW 2026 has something for every generation of motorcycling enthusiasts

2. JAMESON GINGER ALE × INDIA BIKE WEEK BIKE BUILD OFF (BBO)

In collaboration with Jameson Ginger Ale and India Bike Week, a custom motorcycle-building competition brings together three selected builders, each tasked with transforming a Harley-Davidson motorcycle through custom design, fabrication, engineering and styling.

Bringing their individual creative vision, craftsmanship and interpretation to the Harley-Davidson platform, the builders have created unique custom machines that celebrate the spirit of India's custom motorcycle culture. The entries were evaluated by a distinguished panel of judges comprising Shail Sheth (Bombay Custom Works), Anand Dhamaraj (IndiMotard/TWO) and Harsh Man Rai, who shortlisted the top three finalists and their showcase will be at IBW

The winning builder will earn the opportunity to present their creation at the Adventure Bike Rider Festival (the UK's largest annual celebration of adventure motorcycling and touring culture Festival) with an all-expenses-paid trip.

3. IBW MISFITS: CELEBRATING THE UNCONVENTIONAL

IBW MISFITS is a year-long content series celebrating unique, unconventional motorcycles and the stories behind their owners. Led by Yogi Chhabria, the series brings together compelling stories from India's vibrant custom and enthusiast biking community.

4. FIND YOUR NEXT MOTORCYCLE: LAUNCHES

The Test Ride Experience Zone at India Bike Week 2026 brings together motorcycles from multiple participating brands under one roof, allowing visitors to get on the saddle and experience the latest launches and unveilings, including the new Italjet, first time ever in India. Adding to the excitement, Aerostar Helmets will unveil its latest offering, while SMK Helmets will introduce an exclusive SMK × India Bike Week special-edition helmet, available only at IBW 2026.

Festival goers can test these motorcycles at the same venue across dedicated mud, street and tarmac tracks, offering a unique opportunity to compare different models, experience their performance and handling, and perhaps discover their next garage addition

5. RIDE OUTS - DISCOVER THE SAHYADRIS AT IBW 2026

India Bike Week 2026 takes riders beyond the festival grounds to explore the scenic roads, hidden trails and local experiences around Panchgani. From heritage routes and countryside escapes to off-road adventures, each ride offers a unique way to experience the Sahyadris.

Five Curated Ride-outs at IBW 2026

· Pratapgad: The Fort Run – A heritage ride to Pratapgad Fort, featuring a guided history tour and a hearty local brunch.

· Lakebound – A scenic mix of broken tarmac and off-road stretches, ending with breakfast by a picturesque dam.

· Sahyadri Off the Map – An off-road adventure across hidden Sahyadri trails, rugged terrain and scenic routes, with a breakfast stop.

· Windmill Country – A countryside ride featuring a visit to a local berry farm, interaction with a farmer, berry picking and a ride across Asia's largest plateau.

· Berry Good Ride – A relaxed countryside ride to a scenic windmill location, with winding roads, expansive views and breakfast amidst nature.

6. THE ACTION TAKES TO THE SKY AND THE TARMAC

The FMX performances will take the action airborne with spectacular jumps and aerial maneuvers, while Hard Enduro riders tackle challenging obstacles across Panchgani’s unique terraced terrain, demonstrating their skill, control and precision. Adding to the spectacle, the Pulsar Underground Stunt Show will showcase the technique, balance and mastery of street stunt riding. Together, these adrenaline-fueled showcases promise non-stop action and entertainment, keeping audiences hooked at every turn.

7. CARLSBERG ELEPHANT STRONG SODA BRINGS A MUSIC LINE-UP THAT WILL TAKE OVER THE HILLS

Music will take centre stage over two days at India Bike Week 2026, with a diverse line-up spanning genres, sounds and live performances. Featuring Hanumankind, Midival Punditz, Karsh Kale, Harley Rock Rider, Kutle Khan, Cryptos, Sickflip, Bombie at the IBW Main Stage and Rasa, Blackjack!, DJ Russell at the Jameson Connects Howling Dog stage. The festival promises an electrifying musical experience that keeps the energy going well beyond the rides.

8. THE PARTY DOESN'T STOP AT THE FESTIVAL GROUNDS

The IBW experience doesn't end when the engines go quiet! India Bike Week 2026 will keep the spirit of the festival alive well into the night with an immersive campsite and several after-party experiences in Panchgani.

Set against the stunning cliffside landscapes of the Sahyadris, the IBW Campsite presented by Reise offers riders and festival-goers a chance to make a weekend of it - waking up to scenic views, spending time outdoors and connecting with fellow enthusiasts beyond the festival arena. With dedicated spaces for bonfire nights and a relaxed outdoor setting, it brings together the spirit of adventure, camaraderie and the open road.

As night falls, the celebrations continue with the Campsite After Party, featuring comedian Aakash Mehta (@bikermehta), who will take a hilarious look at the quirks and eccentricities of Indian bikers, alongside DJ Bass Maya and more. With comedy, music, food, drinks and late-night celebrations, it's the perfect way to round off a day at IBW. Camping and after-party experiences are listed at everythingmotorcycling.com/IBW for those looking to make the most of their IBW weekend.

9. MOTORCYCLE CAFES

This edition will feature a diverse range of exhibits across specifically themed spaces such as the Cutting Club and Moto Art Collective, celebrating motorcycling heritage, preservation and creativity. Bringing together rare motorcycles, iconic machines, custom builds and Moto Art, the showcase will feature collections including IBW MISFITS, Sajid Sayed, Mean Green Customs Exclusive Showcase and Vintage Zoroastrian of Bombay. Adding to the experience will be the SMK × IBW Special Edition Helmet Display, Motography, the Wall of Adventure and Moto-Sculptures, offering visitors a deeper look into the art, stories and culture of motorcycling.

10. STORIES THAT INSPIRE THE NEXT JOURNEY

The Big Trip Stage will bring together extraordinary travellers, adventure riders and global overlanding legends, including Vins & Natha known as @takemeeverywhere , Julie Hauser (@jhhjulie ) all the way from Germany, Sandra & Fiona (@adv_travelbug ) from UK, Rizza Alee, and many others to share stories from their journeys across the world. Through conversations and firsthand accounts, they will take audiences through remarkable expeditions, unexpected challenges and the realities of life on the road, celebrating the spirit of exploration, adventure and the freedom to take the longer route.

11. COME HUNGRY. LEAVE HAPPY.

Food will take center stage at IBW 2026 with the Big Forkers Grill Fest, presented by Harley-Davidson, bringing a celebration of barbecue, smoky meats and live grilling to the hills, led by renowned chefs hosted by Sid & Shanky. Complementing the grill fest will be a curated selection of food stalls and moto cafés. Adding a distinct motorcycling touch, The Cutting Club by Reise will pay tribute to the timeless bond between chai and the open road, bringing together two essentials of every rider's journey.

12. A SHOPPING PARADISE FOR RIDERS

With over 200 global brands and retailers participating, the IBW Bikers Mart will offer an extensive shopping experience featuring riding gear, motorcycle accessories, apparel, lifestyle merchandise and essential riding equipment. From upgrading your riding kit to discovering new brands and must-have accessories, the Bikers’ Mart brings together everything a motorcycling enthusiast could want under one roof. Besides that, we have OAKLEY present with their eye wear and Oakley meta at IBW.

13. SOMETHING FOR EVERYONE: MORE THAN JUST A MOTORCYCLE FESTIVAL

Whether you're a motorcycle enthusiast, a music lover, an adventure seeker or simply looking for a memorable weekend getaway, India Bike Week 2026 has something to bring everyone together. From thrilling riding experiences, live music and comedy to food festivals, shopping, camping and family-friendly activities, IBW is designed to appeal to all age groups, even those who don't ride.

Beyond the festival grounds, IBW gives a significant boost to local tourism and the regional economy, creating opportunities for hotels, homestays, restaurants, local businesses while putting Panchgani on the map as a must-visit destination.

MEET US AT THE PEAK.

India Bike Week 2026

Dates: December 4 & 5, 2026

Venue: Panchgani, Maharashtra

Gates open: 1 PM

Official afterparties: 10 pm onwards

Tickets are available at https://indiabikeweek.in/

Stay option by EM: https://everythingmotorcycling.com/ibw/stay

After parties: https://everythingmotorcycling.com/ibw/parties

Camping: https://everythingmotorcycling.com/ibw/camp

IBW Ride in: https://everythingmotorcycling.com/ibw/ride-in

About India Bike Week: India Bike Week is the definitive annual motorcycling gathering for motorcycling enthusiasts from across the country, and beyond. For two days straight, India Bike Week will be home for India’s biking fraternity. India Bike Week features some of the greatest names in bike design and manufacture, the showcase of desirable classic and custom machines, stunts, a wide range of biker goodies on sale, Big Trip stories, delectable food, bands performing live, track experiences, and much, much more.

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Website:

https://indiabikeweek.in/

Seventy Event Media Group (70 EMG) is an award-winning full-service Event & Experiential Management Company known for delivering outstanding events in India and across the world. Established nearly 30 years back, 70EMG has been the driving force behind some of the greatest corporate, institutional and private events across India, Asia and Europe. 70 EMG is responsible for some of India’s biggest events such as India International Jewellery Show and Cartier Travel with Style to name a few. 70 EMG is also one of the pioneers of festival promotion and planning in India with properties such as Himalayan Base Camp in Leh, Generation Speed, Zambhala, The Skoda Prize and Kala Ghoda Arts Festival.