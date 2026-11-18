Mumbai: Shinde Sena, BJP Offices Demolished In Antop Hill Amid Police Bandobast; NCP Office Spared Due To Court Stay | Video | File photo

Mumbai: Tension prevailed in Mumbai’s Antop Hill on Wednesday as authorities demolished the local offices of the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), triggering protests by party workers. Heavy police deployment was seen at the site as a JCB machine pulled down the Shinde Sena office, while personnel attempted to manage the agitated workers and maintain law and order.

Video Shows Demolition Amid Massive Police Bandobast

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Visuals from the spot showed a large police contingent deployed during the demolition. Tensions reportedly flared as party workers objected to the action, with police personnel seen attempting to pacify them. No information about any legal action against individuals in connection with the protest was available at the time of filing this report.

NCP Office Saved By Legal Protection

Office-bearers of the Shinde Sena claimed that the land now belongs to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), but questioned why the demolition action was being carried out by the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA). They said the NCP office belonging to the Ajit Pawar faction was spared as it had obtained a court stay, while the Shiv Sena and BJP offices did not have similar legal protection.

Dawood Ibrahim’s Ancestral Home Also Faces Demolition

Meanwhile, the BMC is preparing to demolish Haji Ismail Haji Habib Musafirkhana, a building on Pakmodia Street in Bhendi Bazaar identified as the ancestral residence of fugitive underworld figure Dawood Ibrahim. The structure has been declared dangerously dilapidated under the C-1 category, and the civic action is being undertaken in accordance with a Bombay High Court order dated August 31, 2020.

The property is identified in reports as the house where Dawood and his family lived before he left India in 1986. It has also been described as the location of his residence and office, where the conspiracy behind the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts was allegedly hatched.

The building now falls within the Bhendi Bazaar cluster redevelopment project being undertaken by the Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust (SBUT). A portion of the structure also falls within the alignment of a proposed road-widening project.

Although most of the building has been vacated, a prayer hall on the ground floor continues to be in use, posing a challenge to the eviction and demolition process. According to a notice pasted on the property on November 17, SBUT offered the occupants the option of continuing religious activities in transit accommodation provided by the trust or in rented premises, with the rent to be paid by SBUT.

The BMC notice stated that demolition action was planned for November 18 and 19 under police protection. Sources in the civic body confirmed that the action had been planned for Wednesday but declined to share further details. An official from JJ Marg police station said the police had been asked to provide security, although civic officials were yet to confirm the day's arrangements.

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