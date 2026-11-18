Dawood Ibrahim's Ancestral Home In Mumbai's Bhendi Bazaar To Be Demolished By BMC | Video | FPJ

Mumbai: Haji Ismail Haji Habib Musafirkhana, a building located at Pakmodia street, Bhendi Bazaar and known as the ancestorial residence of fugitive underworld figure Dawood Ibrahim, is likely to be demolished by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) today. The civic body decided to pull down the building as it is declared dangerously dilapidated (C1 category) and following Bombay High Court order dated August 31, 2020.

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As per reports, the property is identified as the house where Dawood and his family lived before he left India in 1986, and also been described as the location of his residence and office, where the conspiracy behind the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts was allegedly hatched.

The building now falls under the Bhendi Bazaar cluster redevelopment scheme undertaken by Saifi Burhani Upliftment Trust (SBUT), and certain portion of building also falls within the proposed road alignment.

Although most of the building is already vacated, the ground floor houses a prayer hall. The SBUT offered the occupants of the prayer hall to conduct religious activities either in transit accommodation provided by them or on rental basis of which rent will paid by SBUT, the BMC's notice pasted on the property on November 17 says. As per the notice, demolition action has been planned on November 18 and 19 under police protection bandobast.

However, as the prayer hall still continues to be on the ground floor of Haji Ismail Haji Habib Musafirkhana, it has posed as challenge for the corporation to conduct eviction and demolition action.

Sources from the BMC said demolition action has been planned for today, but denied revealing further information on action. While an official from JJ Marg police station said that they have been asked to provide bandobast, but civic officials are yet to confirm for the day.

People have started thronging in the locality after learning about BMC's demolition action. Speaking with the Free Press Journal, local MLA Amin Patel, who visit the spot in the morning said, "There is a stay by Supreme Court against this demolition. The BMC will not conduct any action today. Meetings are underway regarding this."

The MLA noted that the occupants of the Masjid (prayer hall) are demanding permanent location after the redevelopment of the building at the same spot and not temporary accommodation.