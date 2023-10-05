Thane Revenue Depart Dismantles Illegal Sand-Extracting Barge in Mumbra Creek | FPJ

Thane: The Thane Revenue Department, operating through the Thane Collectorate and Thane Tehsildar, dismantled a barge illegally extracting sand from the Mumbra Creek on Wednesday. While patrolling from Mumbra to Dombivli, officials discovered the barge engaged in unauthorised sand extraction.

Unauthorised boat loaded with explosives

On September 12, an unauthorised boat loaded with gelatine and detonator sticks was discovered in Mumbra Creek, raising questions about police oversight. Despite a search operation lasting 5 to 6 hours, another unauthorised barge was found, leading to immediate action against it, as stated by Dinesh Paithankar.

Naib Tehsildar Dinesh Paithankar and Thane Talathi, part of the Vigilance Team from the District Magistrate's Office, Retigat Branch 2, initiated the demolition operation on the barge. Using a gas cutter, the boat was dismantled and sunk into the creek.