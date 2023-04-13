Thane: Residents reel under scorching heat as temperature soars above 40 degrees Celsius

Representative Image

Residents of Thane are reeling under scorching heat from the last few days. The city recorded the maximum temperature of 43.3 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, April 12 and it was the highest temperature recorded in the city so far this year said Avinash Sawant a regional disaster management cell (RDMC) chief of Thane.

Avinash Sawant said, "The temperature in the city has crossed the 40-degree Celsius mark on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. The people started feeling the heat from 10 am itself in the month of April. In the coming days too the temperature will rise. On Monday, April 10, the temperature was 42.1 degree Celsius and on April 11 it was 42.8 degree Celsius while on Wednesday 43.3 degree Celsius was reported."

Sawant added, " For the past few days the atmosphere in the state as well as in Thane district has changed. Earlier in April there was a seasonal rain with gusty winds. After the rain, there were changes in the weather such as cold at night and hot during the day. Despite this, the temperature in the city is increasing day by day for the last few days."

Due to the scorching heat, the Thanekars are using umbrellas, scarves, caps and goggles to prevent it. Also one can see people crowd at buttermilk, lemon juice, and sugarcane juice stalls and also at cold drink shops.