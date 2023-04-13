Thane: 8 chain snatching & robbery cases detected after arrest of a 23-year-old man from 'Irani Gang'

Thane: 8 chain snatching & robbery cases detected after the arrest of 23-year-old man from 'Irani Gang' | Prashant Narvekar

The Thane crime branch unit-5 succeeded in arresting a 23-year-old man from the 'Irani Gang' who was involved in many cases of chain snatching and robbery.

8 cases of chain snatching detected

After his arrest, 8 cases of chain snatching and a robbery have been detected said a police officer on Thursday.

Vikas Ghodke, senior police inspector, Thane crime branch unit-5 said, " We received a tip-off from a source that the accused in many chain snatching and robbery cases will be at the nearby area of Bhaskar school at Kalyan in Thane district. Our team accordingly laid a trap and arrested the accused identified as Salman alias Rajkapur Asadulla Irani (23). During the interrogation, he confessed to the crime and also informed that he along with his accomplices were involved in 8 cases of chain snatching and robbery in the Kapurbawdi, Naupada, Kalwa and Chitalsar areas in Thane city. The case has been registered against Irani at all this police station under IPC sections 392 and 34."

Ghodke further added, "We have recovered 70 grams of jewellery and a Bajaj Pulsar used for the crime worth ₹4,50,000 from the accused. The investigation is underway to find out more whether the accused was been active in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane area in chain snatching and robbery cases."

