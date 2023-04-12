Thane: 26-year-old 'fake' gang member arrested for stealing phones & other valuables

Representational Image

Thane: A 26-year-old has been arrested by the Kalyan railway police on Tuesday for allegedly hitting passengers standing on the footboard of local trains and snatching their mobile phones and other valuables in the Ambivali railway station area.

The accused has been identified as Sandeep Prasad.

In the last few months, there was an increase in the number of cases of mobile and other valuables thefts from passengers standing on the train footboards in the Kalyan area. The Kalyan railway police station senior police inspector Mukesh Dhage ordered the police officials to patrol the Ambivali railway station area.

Read Also Thane: Palava city residents give ultimatum to KDMC over property tax issues

Mukesh Dhage said, "The accused Sandeep Prasad is a member of the "fake" gang which is notorious for attacking unsuspecting commuters standing on or near footboards of local trains using a stick and stealing their mobile phones and other valuables as their grip loosens due to the impact. The gang members generally hide on poles near railway tracks or at the end of platforms."

How the accused was nabbed

Dhage further added, "On Tuesday when the railway police team was patrolling near Ambivali railway station area they found the accused who was hitting the hands of the local passengers standing on train footboards with stick and iron roads. After hitting the hands of the passengers when the mobile, bags or their belongings fall on the railway track he use to pick them up and run away. Soon our team arrested him. The accused name is Sachin Prasad and during the investigation, he confessed to the crime. The accused said that he was involved in such a crime to quickly become rich."

The Kalyan railway police are investigating apart from the Ambivali area how many more places the accused has carried out a similar crime.