Thane: Palava city residents give ultimatum to KDMC over property tax issues

Residents of Palava City on Kalyan- Shil road, have given an ultimatum to the Kalyan Dombivli Corporation (KDMC) to resolve their issues concerning property tax else they have decided to hit the roads.

The residents are complaining that they are allegedly paying 100% property tax despite there being a provision for 66% partial refund on the tax paid by residents of integrated township such as Palava City.

It is the duty of the developer to maintain all the internal infrastructure till the integrated township is completed. The residents contend that the United Development Control and Promotions Regulations (Unified DCR) says that integrated townships developed by the builders will get 66% concession on property tax.

The residents recently held a meeting which was addressed by Raju Patil, MLA Kalyan Rural.

