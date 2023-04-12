WATCH: Social media influencer Shanaya Khan cuts birthday cake with sword; Thane Police responds

Shanaya Khan cutting her birthday cake with sword (left); her photo with a relative seen brandishing the sword (right) | Twitter

Thane: Despite many people being penalised for brandishing swords, some hardly take notes or abstain from such antics. The latest to jump on the bandwagon of using swords at birthday celebrations is influencer Shanaya Khan.

Khan in an undated viral video is seen cutting her birthday cake with a sword and in another photo, she poses with a relative who is seen holding the sharp weapon in their hand.

The incident reportedly happened in Wagle Estate of Thane City.

Activist shares video on Twitter, alerts cops

A social activist shared the video on Twitter on Tuesday night and also tagged Thane City Police's official handle. He wrote, "Influencer Shanaya Khan cutting birthday cake with sword in Wagle Estate, Thane and uploaded it on social media platform. She has 1.2 Million followers on Instagram. Kindly investigate and take action."

The viral video, which seems like screengrab of WhatsApp status, shows Shanaya cutting a birthday cake with the sword as people around her cheer her on. She happily poses for the camera while slicing through the cakes.

In the next clip, her friends and family can be seen showering her with rose petals as well.

Thane cops respond

Taking congnisance of the video, the Thane Police replied to the activist's tweet and stated that Srinagar Police have been alerted and that they will look into the matter.

"Thank you for contacting Thane City Police. Your information has been conveyed to Senior Police Inspector, Srinagar Police Station for necessary action," they wrote.

