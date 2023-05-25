Thane resident tops State, ranks 25th in UPSC Exam, TMC Commissioner congratulates her | FPJ

Thane: Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Commissioner Abhijit Bangar congratulated Dr. Kashmira Sankhe from Thane for her outstanding achievement in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination, where she secured the first position in the state and 25th position in the country. Bangar extended his best wishes for her future career.

Expressing his excitement, Bangar stated, "It is truly inspiring to see a girl from Thane city secure the top position in the state in such a prestigious competitive examination like UPSC. Her success will motivate many young individuals to strive for success in their own competitive exams."

Sankhe: Delighted with my success and eagerly look forward to serving in the civil services

Dr. Kashmira Sankhe, who resides in Thane's Srinagar area, visited the TMC Headquarters on Wednesday along with her father Kishore Sankhe and former local corporator Gurmukh Singh Syan. Commending Kashmira's achievement, Bangar emphasised the importance of having a well-planned approach and concrete options while preparing for competitive exams.

Kashmira shared her journey, saying, "For the past one and a half years, I balanced my exam preparation with assisting my sister, who is a dentist, at her clinic. After clearing the prelims, I increased my study time and worked hard. I am delighted with my success and eagerly look forward to serving in the civil services. If given an opportunity to work anywhere in the country, I am committed to dedicating myself wholeheartedly."

During the meeting, Bangar inquired about the subject chosen for the examination, preparation strategies, study methods, performance in the interview, and more. He also requested Kashmira to provide guidance and mentorship to students at TMC's C.D. Deshmukh Administrative Examination Institute, as her success story would boost the morale of the students there.

Kashmira's family initially wanted her to focus solely on competitive exams. However, Kashmira insisted on completing her graduation in professional subjects before taking on the UPSC examination. Her father, Kishore Sankhe, holds the position of Vice President in a company, while her mother, Pratima, is also in the medical profession.