 Thane: Report On Illegal Construction Vanishes From Thane Municipal Corporation Headquarters
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: Report On Illegal Construction Vanishes From Thane Municipal Corporation Headquarters

Thane: Report On Illegal Construction Vanishes From Thane Municipal Corporation Headquarters

The material had been deliberately misplaced to shield the guilty officials, asserted Ex-corporator Sanjay Ghadigonkar

Prem MoreUpdated: Friday, October 13, 2023, 09:56 PM IST
article-image
TMC headquarters

Thane: In a curious case, the investigation report pertaining to illegal constructions in Thane city and an action resolution passed in this regard have gone missing from Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) headquarters.

Ex-corporator Sanjay Ghadigonkar, who had lodged a complaint against the menace and even submitted related evidence, demanded to file a case against Dr Vipin Sharma under whose tenure the report was prepared. The material had been deliberately misplaced to shield the guilty officials, he asserted. The civic officials concerned couldn't be reached for comments despite several attempts.

Read Also
Thane: TMC Starts Demolishing Illegal Bungalows In Yeoor
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Baramati Agro On Allegations Of Large Scale Violations At Factory: 'MPCB’s Allegations False &...

Baramati Agro On Allegations Of Large Scale Violations At Factory: 'MPCB’s Allegations False &...

Mumbai News: Elderly Man Fatally Struck by Speeding Motorcycle in Goregaon East; Driver Arrested

Mumbai News: Elderly Man Fatally Struck by Speeding Motorcycle in Goregaon East; Driver Arrested

Mumbai News: Special BMC Squads To Check 'Height' Of Air Pollution

Mumbai News: Special BMC Squads To Check 'Height' Of Air Pollution

Toll Plaza Row: State Govt Succumbs To MNS

Toll Plaza Row: State Govt Succumbs To MNS

Sudhir More Suicide Case: Nilima Chavan Gets Interim Relief From SC, Appears Before Kurla GRP

Sudhir More Suicide Case: Nilima Chavan Gets Interim Relief From SC, Appears Before Kurla GRP