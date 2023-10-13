Thane: Report On Illegal Construction Vanishes From Thane Municipal Corporation Headquarters

TMC headquarters

Thane: In a curious case, the investigation report pertaining to illegal constructions in Thane city and an action resolution passed in this regard have gone missing from Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) headquarters.

Ex-corporator Sanjay Ghadigonkar, who had lodged a complaint against the menace and even submitted related evidence, demanded to file a case against Dr Vipin Sharma under whose tenure the report was prepared. The material had been deliberately misplaced to shield the guilty officials, he asserted. The civic officials concerned couldn't be reached for comments despite several attempts.