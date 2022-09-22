Thane records 16 Covid-19 deaths in 3 weeks | File Photo

Thane: In the last three weeks, 16 citizens in Thane succumbed to Covid. The health department of Thane district said all the deceased were in the age bracket of 58-60 years and had comorbidities. Meanwhile, officials said the number of infections has reduced from around 200-300 daily cases at the end of August to around 100-180 cases in September, with 50-70 daily cases being reported over the last three days.

There are currently 731 active cases in Thane, of which only 48 patients needed hospitalisation for treatment. Nine patients are on ventilator support while four are being treated in the ICU.

