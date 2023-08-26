Thane: Rain-Vegetable Festival Organised To Create Employment For Women In Rural Areas |

Thane: In order to provide employment opportunities and to sell rainy season vegetables in urban areas, the Rain-Vegetable festival was organized in the premises of Thane Zilla Parishad on Friday.

Thane zilla parishad chief executive officer Manuj Jindal inaugurated and lit the lamp and saluted the image of Savitribai Phule and wished for the festival.

A total of 40 stalls have been set up in Bhiwandi, Shahapur, Murbad, Kalyan, Ambernath and other rural areas in the Rain-Vegetable festival. Medicinal and beneficial wild vegetables of monsoon are available in this festival and all other wild vegetables are available for sale like Aghada, Shevla, Kuluchi Bhaji, Bharang, Mayalu, Kapalphodi, Dinda Bhaji, Kartoli and Takla.

Jindal said, "It is very important that you give to urban people what nature has given us. Nowadays, the rate of heart attack among young people is increasing. Everyone's immunity is decreasing because the nutrients in daily meals are decreasing, lifestyles are changing, so we should pledge to eat wild vegetables one day in a week and our initiative is important to bring wild vegetables to the people to improve health."

Avinash Phadtare, deputy chief executive said, "The wild vegetables are available only for one or two months of monsoon in the whole year to increase blood cells of human. It is important to maximize the nutritional value of your diet by using it in abundance so that you can get the maximum benefit.

During the festival the project director appealed to women to create a different identity by getting into this profession.

Present during the festival were project director Chhaya Devi Shisode, deputy chief executive officer Pramod Kale, Head of women child welfare department Sanjay Bagul and a large number of ladies, officers and employees were present.

