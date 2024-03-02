 Thane: Railway Guard Ends Life Over Harassment By Neighbours After Parking Dispute
Thane: Railway Guard Ends Life Over Harassment By Neighbours After Parking Dispute

The guard Bhushan More, 32, a resident of Ravindra Galaxy building, was run over by a mail train after he allegedly jumped onto the railway tracks between Titwala and Khadavli stations.

Tejas RajeUpdated: Saturday, March 02, 2024, 12:02 AM IST
A home guard attached to Thane railway police committed suicide at a cooperative housing society in Titwala on Thursday after allegedly being harassed by four of his neighbours on the issue of parking his vehicle.

The guard Bhushan More, 32, a resident of Ravindra Galaxy building, was run over by a mail train after he allegedly jumped onto the railway tracks between Titwala and Khadavli stations. More was living with his parents and brother Yogesh in the B wing of the building.

Mumbai Cops Grapple With Stress & Suicides
According to the victim’s brother, on Wednesday afternoon there was an argument between More and his four neighbours, following which he set his bike on fire. Later, a police complaint was registered at Titwala police station. More, in his suicide note found by cops, had mentioned the names of the four persons who troubled him for a long time.

The Kalyan railway police senior inspector Pandhari Kandy said, “Bhushan ended his life due to harassment.” All four have been charged with aiding and abetting the suicide and remanded to police custody, he said.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines |

