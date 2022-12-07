e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: Rabodi police restore stolen mobiles to owners, earn praise

Thane: Rabodi police restore stolen mobiles to owners, earn praise

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, December 07, 2022, 05:03 AM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Thane: The Rabodi police station in Thane on Monday returned as many as 35 lost and stolen mobile phones to the original owners. The police officer from Rabodi police station said that they have formed two specialised squads on the directions of the senior police officials from Thane commissionerate to track the mobile phones.

“It is difficult to get back lost or stolen mobile phones, cases of thefts of which were on the rise in Rabodi and the surrounding areas. Senior police officials from Thane commissionerate directed us to form a special team including officers and constables to trace the missing and stolen mobile phones besides collating the total number of missing mobile phone cases,” a police officer from Rabodi police station informed.

Read Also
Mumbai updates: 'CM Shinde must take all parties in confidence before any decision' says Pawar on...
article-image

Appreciating the policemen’s efforts, Thane Deputy Commissioner Ganesh Gawde said, “The police officials took the help of the cell phone companies and asked their representatives to inform the police about the IMEI numbers of missing mobile phones and also when a new sim card was inserted in them. We called up the persons in whose possession the missing cell phone was currently and asked them to produce bills. When they failed to provide the same we asked them to return the phones. The recovered sets were restored to the original owners. As many as 35 lost or stolen mobile phones were returned to the original owners.”

“A retired judge was happy when his stolen mobile was restored by the Rabodi police, he was full of praises for them,” Gawde said.

Read Also
WATCH: Videos of 'unruly bikers' riding on Mumbai footpath go viral; activist says no response from...
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: New escalators, lifts at Vikhroli railway station in 3 months

Mumbai: New escalators, lifts at Vikhroli railway station in 3 months

Thane| NRI citizen should approach court: KDMC dy commissioner

Thane| NRI citizen should approach court: KDMC dy commissioner

Mumbai: Another student visa surge underway for U.S.

Mumbai: Another student visa surge underway for U.S.

Mumbai: Smuggling bid foiled; heroin worth Rs1cr seized

Mumbai: Smuggling bid foiled; heroin worth Rs1cr seized

1992-93 Riots | Suleman Bakery drags on at a snail’s pace

1992-93 Riots | Suleman Bakery drags on at a snail’s pace