Thane: Rabodi police restore stolen mobiles to owners, earn praise

Thane: The Rabodi police station in Thane on Monday returned as many as 35 lost and stolen mobile phones to the original owners. The police officer from Rabodi police station said that they have formed two specialised squads on the directions of the senior police officials from Thane commissionerate to track the mobile phones.

“It is difficult to get back lost or stolen mobile phones, cases of thefts of which were on the rise in Rabodi and the surrounding areas. Senior police officials from Thane commissionerate directed us to form a special team including officers and constables to trace the missing and stolen mobile phones besides collating the total number of missing mobile phone cases,” a police officer from Rabodi police station informed.

Appreciating the policemen’s efforts, Thane Deputy Commissioner Ganesh Gawde said, “The police officials took the help of the cell phone companies and asked their representatives to inform the police about the IMEI numbers of missing mobile phones and also when a new sim card was inserted in them. We called up the persons in whose possession the missing cell phone was currently and asked them to produce bills. When they failed to provide the same we asked them to return the phones. The recovered sets were restored to the original owners. As many as 35 lost or stolen mobile phones were returned to the original owners.”

“A retired judge was happy when his stolen mobile was restored by the Rabodi police, he was full of praises for them,” Gawde said.