Thane: Protestors Rally Against Torrent Power's Policies In Bhiwandi, Demand Accountability

On Friday, September 1, locals and members of various political parties in Bhiwandi staged a significant protest to voice their concerns to the authorities at Torrent Power Company. Torrent Power is responsible for electricity supply, maintenance, and billing in Bhiwandi city and its rural areas.

Over 1,000 protestors gathered for the demonstration, organized under the banner of the Mahavikas Sangharsh Samiti. Participants wore blank armbands as a symbol of their protest.

Rupesh Mhatre, former MLA and president of the Mahavikas Sangharsh Samiti, stated, "While the police had not granted permission for the protest, notices were issued to several key members of our organization. Nevertheless, we proceeded with the protest because the less privileged in our community have been greatly affected by the actions of Torrent Company authorities."

Arbitrary practices of Torrent Power

Mhatre went on to explain, "We have united to challenge the arbitrary practices of Torrent Power in both the urban and rural areas, which include exorbitant electricity bills, coercive bill collection tactics, and the filing of false cases against citizens for alleged electricity theft, among other grievances."

The Samiti has issued a warning that if their demand for the removal of the company from Bhiwandi is not met, they will stage their next protest outside the Thane Collector's office.

An official from Torrent Power company responded, saying, "The allegations made by the members of the Mahavikas Sangharsh Samiti are baseless, particularly the claim that the company files false cases. Our vigilance team only takes action against those involved in electricity theft. Furthermore, we operate as a franchise of MSEDCL for Bhiwandi and the Mumbra-Kalwa area, and we adhere to MSEDCL regulations, charging electricity rates in accordance with their guidelines."

The protest resulted in extensive traffic jams on both main and internal roads within the city. To prevent any potential incidents, a heavy police force was deployed.

