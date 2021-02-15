Thane: Police nab murder accused with guns, live bullets

The Thane police have arrested a history-sheeter involved in a murder case with 7 guns and 20 live bullets.

"Kailassingh Mahendrasingh Chawla, 27, the accused who originally hails from Gandhavani district of Madhya Pradesh, was caught following a tip-off from a source. Chawla who had come for illegally trafficking guns at Saket area of Thane," said an official from Thane crime unit-1.

Following the arrest, police seized a total of seven Mauser guns, 2 magazines and 20 live bullets carried in a bag from the accused. The fire arms seized from the accused is worth Rs 1.88 lakh.

"The case has been filed against the accused at the Rabodi police station in Thane. He also has the criminal records in one of the murder cases took place last year, registered under Vitthalwadi police station in Thane," added police official from Thane crime unit.

The accused is arrested under sections 3, 25 of Arms act. Further investigation is on.