Mira Bhayandar: Two held for killing idli vendor over petty tiff

A week after they hit a middle-aged snack vendor leading to his death in Mira Road, two out of three assailants have been arrested by the Naya Nagar police for their involvement in the crime.

The murder is said to be the fallout of a tiff over a few rupees. While one of the accused identified as Umesh Pawar (25) was arrested in Mira Road, Srikrishna Bhosale (28) was apprehended by a team led by PSI Pawan Sopnar under the supervision of DCP Shashikant Bhosale from a remote village in Yavatmal district. Both worked as casual workers at local construction sites in Mira Road and were not known to the deceased. However, their third accomplice is still absconding.

The incident was reported from the Rassaz Circle area in Mira Road at around 10 am on February 5. The deceased who has been identified as Virendra Yadav sold idli-sambhar door-to-door. The trio apparently picked up a quarrel with Yadav over Rs. 20. The war-of-words turned violent after they allegedly pushed and attacked Yadav, before fleeing the spot.

Yadav who is believed to have died of internal injuries, was a native of Uttar Pradesh and stayed in Bhayandar. An offence under section 302 of the IPC had been registered against the trio at the Naya Nagar police station. While further investigations were underway, a manhunt has been launched to nab the absconding accused.