Thane: Police Launches 'Har Ghar Camera' Campaign To Curb Crime Rates, Seeks Installation Of 2,500 CCTV Cameras

Thane: In an effort to curb crime rates within the city, police have launched the "Har Ghar Camera" campaign, urging Thanekars to install a CCTV camera at their residences. Thane's Additional Commissioner of Police, Mahesh Patil, announced that an additional 2,500 CCTV cameras would be needed to enhance surveillance and security measures in the city.

Speaking with the media Patil said, "CCTV is important for crime prevention and investigation. CCTVs have been installed in the city through Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) and private establishments. Another 2,500 CCTV are going to be installed by the government. Under the "Har Ghar Camera" campaign shopkeepers and society owners are being urged to install one camera outside their premises. The campaign is now getting good response and about 100 cameras have been installed. Another 700 to 800 cameras are likely to be installed."

"Urbanisation and population growth have led to an increase in crime incidents. The existing CCTV cameras installed by the Thane civic body and private establishments have been helpful in crime detection. A recent survey conducted by the Thane city police has identified certain black spots where additional CCTV cameras are crucial. The ongoing installation of cameras aims to address these areas. The 'Har Ghar Camera' campaign was launched in Thane to tackle the issue. Currently, only 60 percent of the cameras installed in the city through the TMC are functional, while the rest are either undergoing technical repairs or construction works. Taking necessary action to make them operational will aid in crime prevention," explained Patil.