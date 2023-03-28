Thane: Police issues notice prohibiting entry of MNS leader Avinash Jadhav in Mumbra till April 9

File

Thane police have prohibited the entry of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS)’s Thane and Palghar district president Avinash Jadhav in Mumbra.

The action was initiated days after he demanded action from authorities against allegedly illegal dargahs and structures at the foothills of Mumbradevi temple.

Jadhav's demand

Jadhav along with his party workers met Thane collector Ashok Shingare and appealed to him to remove illegal dargahs and mosques situated at the foothills of Mumbra.

On Monday, March 27 there was a tense situation in Mumbra and all the Muslims gathered to oppose the appeal made by Avinash Jadhav.

Kalwa division assistant commissioner of police Vilas Shinde issued the prohibitory order against Jadhav under section 144 of CrPC.

Vilas Shinde said, "The MNS leader Avinash Jadhav along with a few party workers met the Thane collector and told him that the temple of lord Hanuman will be constructed near the place of dargah and mosque if no action is initiated against illegal structures. We issued the order citing possible law and order situation considering Mumbra as a communally sensitive area and the month of Ramzan is underway."

The order also mentions that political offences have been registered against Jadhav in the limits of the Thane police commissionerate.

Shinde added, "The order is issued to avoid any disturbance to public peace and threat to public property and lives. As per the order, Jadhav`s entry to Mumbra is prohibited between March 27 and April 9.