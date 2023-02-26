Asaduddin Owaisi: 'Muslims must unite to elect next MLA from Mumbra'

ANI

Thane: The All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday, February 25 during a public rally at Mumbra in Thane district of Maharashtra appealed to Muslims to unite in order to elect a muslim MLA from Mumbra.

Addressing the gatherings Owaisi said that he had no sympathy for former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray after his party split and also Shiv Sena's name and symbol was allotted to the Eknath Shinde faction.

Owaisi slams Maharashtra ministers

During the speech he questioned the Muslim crowd that, " If Sharad Pawar, Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray can become the chief minister and also the leaders of Maharashtra then why can't the Muslims can become the chief minister of Maharashtra. Also if all the Muslims will unite and cast the votes then Muslims can become leaders. Just by raising slogans one cannot become leaders. When discussion on developments take place then you will be able to look them in the eyes."

Congress and NCP silent on renaming issue

Known stations like Aurangabad and also many well-known locations named by Mughal's has been changed recently, but the BJP is not talking about developmental works and unemployment. The Congress, NCP and other parties are silent on the renaming issue said Owaisi.

Owaisi said, "There will be a Loksabha elections in 2024 and the Maharashtra Vidhansabha elections in 2025 so all Muslim from Mumbra and surrounding areas unite and work hard to bring Muslim person as a MLA. Also if you seen in past as well as in present no party talks about Muslim reservation. He questioned shouldn't Muslims get a reservation in Maharashtra. Maximum landless Muslims are in Maharashtra but not even a single leaders talk about it."