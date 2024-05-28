Thane: Police Files FIR Against Sales Manager For Allegedly Molesting Woman | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Vartak Nagar police of Thane have registered an FIR under IPC sections (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354-A (Sexual harrassment) and 506 (criminal intimidation) against the general sales manager of Johnson & Johnson Company Sushil Shukla (50).

According to the FIR (FPJ has a copy) the company had organised a seminar at Fortune Hotel near Viviana Mall, Thane (East) where the accused asked the complainant to come to a room where is promised "lot of fun." He also alleged threatened her with serious consequences if she did not come to the hotel room in 30 minutes.

The complainant objected to this suggestion and lodged a complaint with the police. The victim's statement under section 164 of the CrPC has been recorded. It is learnt that Shukla had applied for anticipatory bail and the same was strongly objected to by the police. The application was rejected by the court.