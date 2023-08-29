 Mumbai: FIR Lodged Against Unidentified Man For Allegedly Molesting Woman At Lower Parel Station
Mumbai: FIR Lodged Against Unidentified Man For Allegedly Molesting Woman At Lower Parel Station

The assaulted woman reported the incident to the Mumbai Central Railway Police Station, which is now trying to nab the accused.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Tuesday, August 29, 2023, 09:10 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Mumbai: An FIR has been lodged against an unidentified person for allegedly molesting a woman at Lower Parel station on August 28. 

On Monday evening around 7.30 pm, the man allegedly molested the woman standing in a crowd waiting to catch a train from platform no. 1 to return home. Before the girl could do anything, taking advantage of the rush hour, the man fled the scene. The charges against the man include sections 354 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 354(a) (sexual harassment). However, the accused has not been arrested yet. 

The assaulted woman reported the incident to the Mumbai Central Railway Police Station, which is now trying to nab the accused. The victim, a middle-aged woman works as a clerk in a private company.

article-image

