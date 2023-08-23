Mumbai: Heart-Broken Man Resorts To Molestation, Suicide

File

In an interesting turn of events, the Sahar police arrested a 22-year-old man in a molestation case, after stopping him from committing suicide. Before being formally arrested, the cops even counselled him for not trying to take the extreme step again.

According to the police, the Diva resident was into a relationship, which ended recently. Heart-broken over the break-up, the accused molested an acquaintance and tried to defame her. Consequently, the aggrieved filed a police complaint against the man.

While the police were searching for him, the kin of the complainant received a text message from the youth on Tuesday, stating that he was depressed over his break-up hence he is going to take his life by jumping in front of a train.

The information was passed on to the cops, after which senior Inspector Sanjay Govilkar formed three teams and directed them to trace the accused. Probe revealed that the man was traveling from CSMT to Diva in a local train. Immediately, one of the teams rushed to Diva. A team of sub-inspector Sanjay Kalhatkar and constables Vishal Jadhav and Mahesh Gaikwad reached just in the nick of time as he was about to end his life. Subsequently, his family was informed. Meanwhile, the man was brought to the police station and counselled for his act.

