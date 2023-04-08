Thane: Police extend MNS leader Avinash Jadhav's prohibition to enter Mumbra till April 23

File

Thane: The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president, Avinash Jadhav, has been prohibited from entering the Mumbra area of Thane until April 23. The order was given by Mumbra division assistant commissioner of police Vilas Shinde on Saturday.

Earlier, on March 23, Shinde passed an order prohibiting Jadhav's entry into Mumbra from March 28 to April 9. Now the order has been extended from April 10 to April 23, citing the law and order situation.

What did Jadhav say?

Earlier, after the MNS chief raised the issue of an unauthorized dargah at Mahim, Jadhav, also gave a statement about the dargah, mosque, and shrine standing on the land of the forest department in Mumbra.

It was also warned that action should be taken within 15 days, or a Hanuman temple would be constructed next to it. After this warning, Thane police issued a notice to Avinash Jadhav. Accordingly, Jadhav's entry into Mumbra was banned until April 9.

Meanwhile, the holy month of Ramadan for Muslims is currently underway. During this period, Jadhav has been invited to Mumbra on April 11 for felicitation purposes.

Law and order situation in Mumbra

The Kalwa police station division assistant commissioner, Vilas Shinde, has come up with a new notice, which says that there is a possibility of making a provocative speech on April 11 during the felicitation. The Muslim population in Mumbra can oppose it. It is also said that law and order problems can be created in Mumbra. Accordingly, Jadhav has now been banned in Mumbra from April 10 to April 23.

Avinash Jadhav said, "It is unfair that where Ishrat Jahan and terrorists operate and I am banned in Mumbra, which is my city. I am asking for action against unauthorized mosques and shrines in Mumbra. If action will not be taken today, then the hill of Mumbra will be full of unauthorized constructions in the future...I am ready to accept the ban."

