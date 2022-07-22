Thane: Police arrests duo in Kalyan for selling stolen vehicles online | ANI

The Mahatma Phule police in Kalyan on Wednesday arrested two brothers involved in motorcycle and auto-rickshaw thefts. The duo would create fake documents for the stolen vehicles and sell them on online platform OLX.

The police have recovered 10 motorcycles and one auto-rickshaw worth Rs 4,50,000 in total from them.

“15-20 incidents of twowheeler and auto-rickshaw thefts have taken place in Dombivli and Kalyan areas over the past few months. Cases have been registered in this matter in various police stations,” an official from Mahatma Phule police said, adding that the duo were arrested after it emerged they were selling stolen twowheelers and auto-rickshaws on OLX, using forged documents.

The police suspect that the accused – Mohammad Akbar Abdul Aziz Sheikh, 27, and Abubakar alias Junaid alias Jafar, 22 – have committed vehicle thefts in Dombivli and Kalyan and can reveal information regarding thefts in other areas as well.

The duo have confessed to committing 14 thefts. They hail from the Ram Residency Complex in Adivali-Dhokali village – a hotbed of illegal constructions near Kalyan.

On July 20, Sujit Ghadge, a resident of Santoshnagar in Kalyan (east), parked his motorcycle in front of Sarvodaya Mall in Kalyan (west). When he returned, his bike was missing. Ghadge then lodged a complaint with the Mahatma Phule police.