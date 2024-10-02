 Thane Police Arrests 5, Rescue 15 Thai Women From Prostitution Racket At Ulhasnagar Lodge
Thane Police Arrests 5, Rescue 15 Thai Women From Prostitution Racket At Ulhasnagar Lodge

Assistant police inspector Sunil Tarmale, said, “We received reliable information that Thai women were imported from Thailand and engaged in prostitution rackets. We formed a team, laid a trap at a lodge, sent a fake customer, and found 15 women from Thailand who were brought here to engage in prostitution rackets.”

NK GuptaUpdated: Wednesday, October 02, 2024, 10:47 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image

The Anti Extortion Cell of Thane police arrested five people, including a manager, and rescued 15 Thai national women from prostitution rackets in an Ulhasnagar-based lodge. The police said that the action was taken at Sitara Lodging and Boarding on Wednesday.

article-image

A raid led by assistant police commissioner Shekhar Bagade and police inspector Naresh Pawar. “The manager was identified as Kuldeep Singh, 37. Fifteen women were rescued and Rs5.27 lakh was seized from the lodge,” the police said.

article-image

The case was lodged under sections 143(1) and 143(3) of Bhartiya Nyan Sanhita, and under relevant sections of the Immoral Prevention Act.

