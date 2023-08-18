Thane Police Arrest Notorious History-Sheeter with Illegal Firearms and Ammunition | Prashant Narvekar

Thane's Anti-Extortion squad, in collaboration with the crime branch, successfully apprehended Munna Rajbali Dubey (35), a history-sheeter with a record of three murder cases. Acting on information provided by police constable Arvind Shejwal, the joint team set up a trap near Dr. Moose Chowk along Talaopali road, leading to Dubey's arrest on August 4, 2023.

Dubey, a resident of Koprigaon in Koperkhairane, Navi Mumbai, and a native of Arrah district in Bihar, was unemployed and had intended to commit a serious crime in Thane. Law enforcement seized two homemade pistols, two magazines, and seven live cartridges worth ₹61,800 from him. A case was registered against him on August 5 at Naupada police station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Police retrieved ₹3,000 from the accused's residence

Maloji Shinde, senior police inspector of the Anti-Extortion squad, Thane, stated, "During the investigation, police retrieved 30 live cartridges worth ₹3,000 from Dubey's residence in Koperkhairane, Navi Mumbai. Earlier, Dubey had handed over two pistols and seven live cartridges to his accomplice, Shehzada Yakub Malik alias Sajju Malik (34), another history-sheeter residing in Bhandup (West). He admitted to providing pistols and cartridges to Malik. The Mumbai police had previously issued an externment order against Dubey on July 27, 2023."

Accused apprehended in Delhi

Dubey had previously escaped from police custody and was a wanted criminal. His location was tracked through technical analysis, leading authorities to discover his presence at Libbe Hotel in Mianwali Nagar, Paschim Vihar, Delhi. With the help of Delhi police, Dubey was arrested on August 15 around 8:35 pm. Following the arrest, he was brought back into custody in Thane. He is under police custody until Friday.

Assistant Police Inspector Vijaykumar Rathod will lead the further investigation, guided by Senior Police Inspector Maloji Shinde of the Anti-Extortion squad.

