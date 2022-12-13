Thane plans special measles vaccination drive

e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane plans special measles vaccination drive

To prevent further spread of measles, the Thane Zilla Parishad's Health Department has organised a special measles-rubella (MR) vaccination campaign

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, December 13, 2022, 07:50 PM IST
article-image
Measles (Representative Image) | NIH Medline Plus
Thane: To prevent further spread of measles, the Thane Zilla Parishad's Health Department has organised a special measles-rubella (MR) vaccination campaign. Starting from tomorrow, the drive will be conducted in Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Ambernath, Badlapur, Murbad and Shahapur till Jan 25, 2023.

Thane Collector Ashok Shingare said, “The campaign will be implemented with the slogan “Vaccinate Baby, Prevent Measles”. Initially with the help of ASHA, Anganwadi, health workers and volunteers, additional vaccination sessions will be planned according to the number of beneficiaries (in areas designated for the drive). The cooperation of NGOs like Integrated Mission Indradhanush, National Integrated Medical Association and Rotary Club will be taken in this campaign."

An official from the Health Department said, “The aim of the campaign is to limit the scope of measles outbreak in the Thane district and control the number of patients and deaths. We are also increasing collective immunity and giving MR1 and MR2 doses to all the children in the age group of nine months to five years who have missed their routine vaccines.”

District Health Officer Dr Gangadhar Parge appealed to parents to make the initiative successful.

Places to be covered

Bhiwandi

Kalyan

Ambernath

Badlapur

Murbad

Shahapur 

