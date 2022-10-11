Thane: Pise pneumatic gate repair to hamper water supply for 10 days

Representative Photo |

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will carry out repair work of the pneumatic gate system to increase the water level in the dam at Pise on Bhatsa river, which supplies water to Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) and the BMC. The work will be carried out for 10 days from Monday, October 10 owing to which water supply is likely to be at a low pressure for the next 10 to 12 days in some parts of Thane.



“Water level of Bhatsa will be lowered to carry out the repair work on the pneumatic gate system. During this period the level in the pumping station at Pise will decrease which will reduce water supply to TMC by 10 percent. The BMC will also reduce by 10 percent the supply to Gavdevi, Kopri, Tekdi Bangla, Kisan Nagar, Hazuri and Indiranagar areas in TMC jurisdiction," TMC Additional Commissioner Sandeep Malvi said.



"We have appealed to the Thane citizens to store water properly and co-operate with the TMC,” he added.