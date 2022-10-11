e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: Pise pneumatic gate repair to hamper water supply for 10 days

Thane: Pise pneumatic gate repair to hamper water supply for 10 days

The work will be carried out for 10 days from Monday, October 10 owing to which water supply is likely to be at a low pressure for the next 10 to 12 days in some parts of Thane.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, October 11, 2022, 10:26 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |
Follow us on

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will carry out repair work of the pneumatic gate system to increase the water level in the dam at Pise on Bhatsa river, which supplies water to Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) and the BMC. The work will be carried out for 10 days from Monday, October 10 owing to which water supply is likely to be at a low pressure for the next 10 to 12 days in some parts of Thane.

“Water level of Bhatsa will be lowered to carry out the repair work on the pneumatic gate system. During this period the level in the pumping station at Pise will decrease which will reduce water supply to TMC by 10 percent. The BMC will also reduce by 10 percent the supply to Gavdevi, Kopri, Tekdi Bangla, Kisan Nagar, Hazuri and Indiranagar areas in TMC jurisdiction," TMC Additional Commissioner Sandeep Malvi said.

"We have appealed to the Thane citizens to store water properly and co-operate with the TMC,” he added.

Read Also
Thane: MACT compensates Rs 30.19 lakh to parents of man killed in road accident in 2019
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Why did Bollywood celebrity Saif Ali Khan move MahaRERA?

Mumbai: Why did Bollywood celebrity Saif Ali Khan move MahaRERA?

Bullet train project: HC allows Maharashtra govt to deposit compensation amount 'in accordance with...

Bullet train project: HC allows Maharashtra govt to deposit compensation amount 'in accordance with...

Thane: Forest department accountant arrested by ACB for taking bribe of Rs 50,000

Thane: Forest department accountant arrested by ACB for taking bribe of Rs 50,000

Indian Railways to introduce express cargo service soon between Mumbai-Delhi

Indian Railways to introduce express cargo service soon between Mumbai-Delhi

Mumbai: After receiving several complaints from citizens, BMC removes more than 4000 junk vehicles

Mumbai: After receiving several complaints from citizens, BMC removes more than 4000 junk vehicles