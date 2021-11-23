Thane: Physically challenged woman duped with Rs 2.11 lakh on pretext of IT job

A 32-year-old woman has complained to the police claiming that she had come across an advertisement over WhatsApp offering jobs at the Income Tax department.

The accused had promised the woman to get her job in the IT department under a physically challenged quota and induced her to pay Rs 2.11 lakh.

According to the Mumbra police, the complainant is a resident of Thakurpada at Mumbra. The victim is 75 percent physically challenged and was also part of a WhatsApp group in which information on the government schemes and jobs for physically challenged people.

"The victim in her complaint has stated that one of the members of the group had shared a job vacancy in IT department. Since the said information was unverified, the said member was removed from the group. In October last year, the victim had contacted the said person who had shared a job vacancy in the group. The accused told the victim that he can get her a job in the IT department under physically challenged quota and induced the victim to pay Rs 2.11 lakh in his bank account over one year," said a police officer.

He added, "The accused also shared a copy of the victim's joining letter. The victim got the said letter verified from one of her contact person who works in the IT department and learnt that it was fake. The victim then confronted the accused and demanded her money back which the accused refused to return. The victim then got a complaint lodged in the matter last week. A case has been registered under sections 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and 66D (punishment for cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act."

Published on: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 07:22 PM IST