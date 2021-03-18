Thane: Parrot and Black Kite rescued from two different areas

Two different species of stray birds were rescued safely in Thane, during afternoon hours, on Thursday. A live stray Parrot and Black Kite were spotted in two different areas in Thane.
A Parrot was stuck in a grill at one of the residential complex in Castle mill area of Thane, whereas the Black Kite was spotted lying, in Wagle Estate area of Thane, as it was suffering through dehydration.
Both were rescued following an alert call, by Thane's RDMC officials with the help of volunteers of NGO working for the welfare of animals.
"The Parrot had received minor neck injuries as it got stuck into the grill. The bird was later shifted to Thane's SPCA pet hospital, for further medical treatment. While, Black Kite has been kept in animals shelter of WWA (Wildlife Welfare Association) in Thane," informed civic official.