Thane: Parrot and Black Kite rescued from two different areas

Two different species of stray birds were rescued safely in Thane, during afternoon hours, on Thursday. A live stray Parrot and Black Kite were spotted in two different areas in Thane.

A Parrot was stuck in a grill at one of the residential complex in Castle mill area of Thane, whereas the Black Kite was spotted lying, in Wagle Estate area of Thane, as it was suffering through dehydration.