Thane: Over 600 Candidates Selected, Shortlisted At Job Fair In Mumbra

Job fair in Mumbra | FPJ

Mumbra: The All India Memon Jamat Federation (AIMJF) and the Andheri Halai Memon Jamat (AMJA), in association with Association of Muslim Professionals (AMP), organised a job fair at Mumbra in Thane on Saturday which saw a large participation from job seekers. The community groups involved in the event said that their aim was to help unemployed youths to get placed in companies and to provide opportunities to the needy without discrimination.

Organisers said that more than 1500 job aspirants turned up at the fair which advertised 15,000 vacancies in more than 80 companies and recruiting agencies from different industries. At the end of the day 141 candidates received job offers and more than 500 candidates were shortlisted, organisers said.

MLA Jitendra Awhad, His Wife Ruta Inaugurated Job Fair:

Jitendra Awhad, deputy leader of the opposition in the Maharashtra legislative assembly and the local Member of Legislative Assembly from Mumbra-Kalwa his wife Ruta Awhad, president, Sangharsh Foundation, inaugurated the event. Awhad commended efforts by the organisers to provide job opportunities to the youth in Mumbra. “Jobs availability is at an all-time low in the last 70 years and may decline further. In such a scenario, the efforts by All India Memon Jamat Federation and Andheri Halai Memon Jamat in association with Association of Muslim Professionals is a welcome step in the right direction for the residents of Mumbra,” said Awhad.

Iqbal Memon Officer, president of the All India Memon Jamat Federation said, “We have been consistently working for youth and women empowerment and this job fair is a small step in that direction. Our association with AMP and its president, Aamir Edresy has helped us fulfill our objective of providing jobs to youth.”

Razzak Chunawala, president of Andheri Halai Memon Jamat said, “Mumbra has a lot of well qualified and educated people who do not have proper jobs and their families have been suffering. Hence we decided to hold the job fair in Mumbra so the community and society could benefit.”

Aim Of Association of Muslim Professionals:

Abdul Razak Shaikh, the head of projects, AMP, said that their organisation believes that transformation can be brought in society through educational and economic empowerment. “We try to empower the youth through jobs, skill training and livelihood assistance so they can contribute significantly to the nation’s growth story.”

Iftekhar Bidkar, a member of AMPs said that they have been able to provide jobs to more than 45,000 youths all over India through such events. Other organisations that were part of Saturday’s event were Yes, We Can Foundation, and Kalsekar Engineering College which provided volunteers who helped in registration, screening, and management at the event.