Thane: Over 400 students from govt, private schools participate in Ganesh idol-making workshop | Abhitash Singh

Around 408 students from Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) schools and private schools participated in a Ganesha idol-making workshop. The students and handful civil participants made idols oout of Shady clay at TMC schools on Wednesday, August 17.

The workshop was organised under the guidance of TMC Chief Dr Vipin Sharma. They were organised in schools--government and private--in association with pollution control department, education department and environment vigilance board of the Thane civic body.

Sharma said, "By August 27, 2022, the environment vigilance board and the TMC are planning to make Ganesha idols from shadu mud and awareness programs in a total of 30 schools in Thane area. The duration of said workshop for schools is two hours. Shadu soil is provided to the children and under the guidance of the environment vigilance forum idols are made from them and children are made aware of the purpose of using Shadu idols."

He added that giving back to nature is equally important and that is not happening much these days. He also elaborated on how idols made out of Plaster of Paris are harmful for the nature in comparison to shaadu clay idols.

Ganesh visarjan provisions

In Thane area the artificial ponds, idol acceptance centers, creek ghats are provided for environmental protection during Ganpati immersion.

The facility of time slot booking has been provided through the App to control the rush during immersion.

The TMC commissioner Dr Vipin Sharma appealed all the citizens to take advantage of the said facility and celebrate Ganeshotsav and also save the environment.