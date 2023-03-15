 Thane: One transgender cuts hair of another after fight over money in Mumbra
Abhitash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, March 15, 2023, 10:23 PM IST
article-image

A transgender cut the hair of another transgender over money collection issue at Sanjay Nagar corner in Mumbra on Wednesday.

A video of one transgender wearing saree being beaten by the other transgender wearing a Punjabi dress in Mumbra went viral on social media.

One of the local resident from Mumbra said that, "The fight between two transgender took place over money collection.

"The saree-wearing transgender was collecting money in the Punjabi dress wearing transgender area. Punjabi dress wearing transgender noticed it and caught the Saree wearing transgender and cut the hair."

