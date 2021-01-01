Thane: On New Year's Eve, over 600 caught in drunken driving cases

Thane: The Thane traffic police has taken action against a total of 623 persons in connection with drunken driving cases on December 31, New Year's Eve. Out of the above total cases, 416 were caught while driving under the influence of liquor, while 207 were co-passengers who were caught traveling with them.

"Total 623 were caught, on December 31 and 926 from December 25 to 31 in drink and drive cases, in Thane. Out of 926, total 451 were co-travellers, while out of 623, 207 were co-travellers, who were also imposed with fines for travelling with drunk drivers and allowing them to drive after consuming liquor," said Babasaheb Patil, Deputy commissioner of police (Traffic), Thane.

"Among the 18 sub-divisions including Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli, Bhiwandi, Ulhasnagar and Ambernath of Thane traffic department; Narpoli division of Bhiwandi counts maximum cases of drunk and drive, with total cases of 107, on the December 31, followed by other divisions like Kongaon (81), Dombivli (50), and Ulhasnagar (50). While, the divisions like Rabodi (6), Thane Nagar (13), Ambernath (17) and Naupada (15) counts less number of cases," said the traffic official from Thane.

The action on the motorists was taken under various sections of the Motor Vehicle act of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Among the total cases, maximum were two-wheelers who were involved in the drunken driving cases, informed the official.