Thane: Ola driver held for serial chain-snatching, valuables worth ₹2.5 lakh recovered

The Mumbra police on Friday arrested a 33-year-old Ola driver from Khardi in Thane in connection with a series of chain-snatching incidents in Khardi village, Mumbra and the Shil area in Thane.

Four snatchings took place in Mumbra alone between February 25 and March 11. The police have recovered jewellery worth Rs2.5 lakh and a stolen motorcycle from the accused, Kamlesh Ramanand Gupta.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone1, Thane) Ganesh Gawade said the police were alerted with the rising number of cases in Mumbra and the surrounding areas. A team formed under Senior Police Inspector Nivruti Kolhatkar examined footage from around 110 private and civic body CCTV cameras and tracked down Gupta to Khardi.

Gawade said Gupta targeted elderly women and was allegedly involved in four incidents of chain snatching and two other thefts. "He is a history sheeter and several cases are registered against him at Mumbra and nearby police stations."