Navi Mumbai: Rickshaw drivers associations oppose bike taxi by aggregators like OLA, Uber and Rapido

Navi Mumbai: The Rickshaw Taxi Joint Action Committee of Maharashtra State and Navi Mumbai Rickshaw Federation met the State Transport Commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar and discussed various issues being faced by the rickshaw drivers in the state.

Kasam Mulani, General Secretary of the Rickshaw Taxi Joint Action Committee of Maharashtra state, opposed the bike taxi by aggregators like OLA, and Uber. He said that rickshaw drivers are opposing the Rapido Bike as well as OLA as they are affecting their income.

General Secretary Mulani said, “Uber transportation should not be allowed under any circumstances otherwise the Rickshaw Drivers Owners Rickshaw Taxi Joint Action Committee of Maharashtra State and National Federation under the leadership of President Baba Kamble will stage protests from all over Maharashtra”.

The State Transport Commissioner assured them to look into the issue.

Navi Mumbai Rickshaw Federation President, Machindra Tandel; CBD Belapur Rickshaw Union President, Vishnu Dighe and Maharashtra Rickshaw Owners Association Organizer, Mahesh Mali representatives attended the said meeting.